Coronavirus: Get Familiar With A Glossary Of Terms Associated With COVID-19

Coronavirus: This is a family of viruses, it has subbranches known as the SARS or MERS which are more dangerous.

Virus: These are infectious agents that have the ability to replicate only in living cells, for example Plants and Animals.

COVID – 19: COVID-19 stands for “Coronavirus Disease 2019” This is the disease caused by the virus, its symptoms are high fever, shortness of breath and coughing.

It usually spreads through respiratory droplets from the nose and mouth.

SARS-CoV-2: This is the technical name for the new coronavirus.

Social Distancing: This refers to keeping people from each other as a way of reducing the spread of COVID-19.

Self-Isolation: This is the separation of people who have been exposed to the virus from healthy people, for a couple of days in order to check for symptoms of the virus.

Quarantine: This is the restriction of movement of people who were exposed to a contagious disease to see if they fall sick of the disease.

Mitigation: These are the necessary measures taken inorder to slow down the spread of the infection. For example, hand washimg for about 20seconds and sanitizing is a very way of mitigating the COVID-19.

Social Distancing, Self isolation and Quarantine are forms of mitigation.

Surveillance: This is the ongoing epidemiological data, with real-time analysis of the situation on the COVID-19.

Incubation Period: This is the period between infection and appearance of signs of the infection or disease.

Asymptomatic: This is when a person shows no symptoms of the disease. Note that just because a person is asymptomatic doesn’t mean they are not infected with the COVID-19

Epidemic: This is a temporary prevalence of a disease spreading from one person to another in a locality where the disease is not primarily prevalent.

Pandemic: This is defined as the worldwide spread of a new disease.

Immunity: This is a state of being insusceptible to a particular disease. It could either be an acquired or natural resistance.

Respirator: This is a gauze like device, worn over the mouth, or nose and mouth. Respirators filter out virus particles.

Ventilator: This is basically a machine that helps patient breathe. It pumps in oxygen into the lungs and takes out Carbon dioxide through a tube.

COVID-19 is a respiratory disease which can cause lung inflammation in patients, causing difficulty in breathing that is why ventilators are needed to aid patients in breathing.