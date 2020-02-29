Coronavirus: Increase Prices Of Face Mask, Sanitizer and Go To Jail ~ Regime

The Federal Government has warned that suppliers and retailers using the excuse of coronavirus case in Nigeria to inflate protective apparel will be prosecuted. It said sellers of face masks and latex gloves, personal hygiene products like sanitizers and anti-bacterial wipes, have increased prices of the products which are necessary in preventing infection or spread of COVID-19.

Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), on Saturday, released a meomo via FCCPC twitter handle, said the inordinate practice during national public health concern violates both moral codes and extant law.

Babatunde Irukera, Chief Executive Officer, in a statement he signed, noted that abusing citizens’ sensitivity, apprehension, anxiety and vulnerability, especially during emergencies that could adversely affect national security is a violation of law.

It said the commission’s surveillance efforts have revealed that even reputable pharmacies and department stores are engaging in price gouging and manipulating supplies in a manner that distorts the market, or temporarily restricts availability in order to unreasonably/unfairly increase prices.