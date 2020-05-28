Coronavirus Is God’s Punishment To Our Enemies – ISIS

The Islamic State group announced in a statement released on Thursday that the Covid-19 Pandemic is a divine punishment to their enemies and urged for more attacks.
The message was posted on one of their websites by a spokesman believed to be Abu Hamzah al-Quraishi.
The militant group announced that ” God by his will, sent a punishment to tyrants of this time and their followers, which can’t be seen by the naked eye”.
The group added that they are pleased for God’s punishment (Coronavirus) on their enemies urging their fighters around the world to prepare their strengths and go hard on the “enemies of God and to raise their places”.
Petitioning not to let a single day pass without causing an attack.
This is the 3rd statement made since Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Quraishi was appointed the group’s leader following the death of Abu Bake al-Baghdadi by the American Military last year.