Coronavirus Is Not A Joke — Bashir Ahmad Cautions Zlatan

On Sunday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), via its twitter handle announced 86 new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria.

This prompted Singer Zlatan Ibile to react with laughing emojis.

See below:

Reacting to this development, the Personal Assistant to Nigerian Ruler on New Media, Bashir Ahmad was forced to caution the singer for making light of the new coronavirus cases.

In his words: “Zlatan, as President Buhari stated in his national broadcast on April 13th, ‘this is not a joke, it’s a matter of life and death.”

See reactions below:

Bashir now tweeting like a civilian .. — One.acre says Free Dadiyata (@NekkaSmith) April 20, 2020

Someone that jokes with his career what else do you expect. That's why he makes NONsense songs. — PRINCE🔴 (@_iamjadon) April 20, 2020

Does @Zlatan_Ibile have sense at all? What is funny here? — Zainab Nasir Ahmad (@zainab_Nasir00) April 20, 2020