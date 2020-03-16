Coronavirus: Italy announces 368 deaths in 24hrs

Italy, yesterday, announced 368 new deaths from the coronavirus outbreak as the country’s death toll hit 1,809, according to the spectator index in its latest report on covid-19.

Iran reported more than 100 people have died in the past 24 hours, with the confirmed cases nearing 14,000.

spain also recorded 96 deaths within the last 24hrs.

Germany ranked 6th on the list with 4 deaths.