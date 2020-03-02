0 comments

Coronavirus: Italy’s Regional minister tests positive

by on March 2, 2020
 

A regional minister in Lombardy, the Italian region most affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak, has tested positive for the virus.

The Lombardy region said in a statement on Monday that the contagion concerns Alessandro Mattinzoli, 60, who serves as Commissioner for Economic Development.

The region said the entire 17-member Lombardy regional government would undergo testing for the novel coronavirus.

Earlier, Lombardy President, Attilio Fontana, said he would self-quarantine after a member of his staff tested positive for the virus.

(NAN

READ  Pius Anyim and Wife to be Questioned for N13.1Bn Fraud
Breaking News, Health, Nation

coronavirusFrance

Ikokwu Ikemba


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 