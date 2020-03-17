Coronavirus: Jack Ma Foundation Donates Masks, Test Kits To All African Countries

As part of strategies to curtail the scourge of coronavirus in Africa, Chinese billionaire and Founder of Alibaba group, Jack Ma, has said he will donate masks, test kits and protective suits to all countries in the continent in its fight against the virus.

Ma in a statement tweeted on Monday said his foundation will donate at total of 1.1 million testing kits, six million masks, and 60,000 protective suits and face shields.

They will also work with local medical institutions on the continent to provide online training material for coronavirus clinical treatments.

He said: “The world cannot afford the unthinkable consequences of a COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.”

Africa has so far confirmed more than 300 cases, Egypt being the hardest hit with 110 cases.

Ma said the items will be delivered to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed will oversee the distribution of the supplies to other African countries.

Africa can be one step ahead of the coronavirus. To each of the 54 African countries, we will donate 20,000 test kits, 100,000 masks and 1,000 medical use protective suits and face shields. Thank you @PMEthiopia @AbiyAhmedAli for your support. pic.twitter.com/6oKptVCjNx — Jack Ma (@JackMa) March 16, 2020