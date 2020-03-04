Coronavirus: Kenya suspends flights from northern Italy

Kenyan government on Tuesday March 3, suspended all flights from two cities in northern Italy specifically Verona and Milan, over concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

The East African country became the first African nation to make such move, following reports of Tunisia and Nigeria dealing with coronavirus patients who had travelled from Italy.

Kenya’s health Minister, Mutahi Kagwe said the decision was reached after consultations with the Italian embassy.

Kagwe said;

“The National Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus has concluded that flights from North of Italy, specifically Verona and Milan be suspended effective 3rd March 2020. This is part of Italy that is currently experiencing coronavirus incidents which could affect the safety of Kenyans.”

The country’s National Emergency Response Committee on coronavirus which was constituted last Friday by President Uhuru Kenyatta, stated that they will continue to monitor the recent development.

This is coming after a Kenyan High Court temporarily suspended flights from China. Justice James Makau issued the ruling following a case filed by the Law Society of Kenya.