Coronavirus Kills 57-yr-old Police Officer In Edo

A Police officer has died of COVID-19 in Edo state, UK based Nigerian, Adetutu Balogun, said on Twitter.

Patrick Okundia, the state Commissioner for Health, confirmed the development to journalists, yesterday.

Okundia said the deceased was a 57-year-old police officer.

According to him:

“We had an unfortunate situation of a 57-year-old police officer, who passed on yesterday (Tuesday). It is not very clear how he got the infection but he developed some illnesses.

“Initially, there was no evidence of suspicion of coronavirus, but when the symptoms started getting worse, he was treated at the police clinic.

“About two days before he died, our surveillance team was called to have a look and it was in that process that they took his sample and sent it to the laboratory, while he continued with his drugs.

“He was consequently placed on self-isolation. However, the result came out positive. Before we could get to his house to move him out, the man had died. It is really unfortunate, as the result came after the man had died.”

The virus, which causes the respiratory infection Covid-19, was first detected in the city of Wuhan, China, in late 2019.

It is spreading rapidly in many countries and the death toll is still climbing.

According to updated statistics, there are now more than 2.5 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in 185 countries as the disease continues to spread. At least 178,000 people have died.

In Nigeria, as at 11:25pm, 22nd April, 2020, there have been 873 confirmed cases, with 28 deaths and 197 people recovering from the virus.

Edo State currently has 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with two deaths.