Coronavirus kills Iranian MP

A member of Iranian parliament, Mohammad Ali Dastak, has died of the coronavirus disease.

He died on Saturday, a few days after he was hospitalized for influenza.

Dastak, who was elected as a representative of the Astana Ashrafieh province last week, was among the five Iranian MPs who had tested positive for the disease.

The Spokesman for the Iranian Health Ministry, Kianush Jahanpur, confirmed that coronavirus has killed at least 43 people in the country.

Jahanpur said: “Unfortunately nine people had died of the virus in the last 24 hours. The death toll is 43 now.

“The new confirmed infected cases since yesterday (Friday) are 205 that make the total number of confirmed infected people to 593.”