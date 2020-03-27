0 comments

Coronavirus Kills Somali Football Legend, Abdulkadir Mohamed Farah

by on March 27, 2020
 

Somali football legend, Abdulkadir Mohamed Farah, has been confirmed dead by the Somali Football Federation (SFF).

This is coming after he tested positive to coronavirus last week.

Mohammed Farah died at Northwest London hospital on Tuesday March 24, 2020.

The Somali Football Federation, via Twitter, confirmed the death of Farah who was an advisor to the Minister of Youths and Sports in Somalia.

They tweeted:

“Somalia lost football legend Abdulkadir Mohamed Farah to Coronavirus. The legend died at a hospital in London where he was admitted last week. The SFF sends condolence to his family, relatives and the entire Somali football family.”

