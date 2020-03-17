0 comments

CORONAVIRUS: Minister of health confirms 3rd case in Lagos

The federal ministry of health and Nigeria Centre For Disease control has announced and confirmed a third case of the COVID-19 virus in Lagos state, Nigeria.

The case was confirmed on the 16th March in Lagos state. The new case is a Nigerian Lady who returned to Nigeria from the United Kingdom on the 13th of March after a brief visit. On return to Nigeria, the case decided to go into self-isolation and subsequently developed symptoms. At which point, the case called the NCDC toll-free line to report symptoms. Officials from the Lagos State COVID-19 Emergency Operations Centre were dispatched to the case’s home to collect a sample.
