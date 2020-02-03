Coronavirus: More countries Issue Travel Ban To China

MORE countries have banned travel to China in the wake of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

As the death toll rose above 300 in China, more countries have issued travel warnings and bans.

Vietnam has barred all flights from and to China. Overall, nearly 10,000 flights have been cancelled since the outbreak.

Australia is temporarily denying entry to non-citizens who have recently travelled to the country. Japan also said it would bar foreigners who had recently been in the Chinese province at the centre of the outbreak, or whose passports were issued there.

Previously, the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Hong Kong, France, New Zealand, India, Egypt, Germany and a host of others had issued travel warnings or bans to the Asian country.

African airlines have cancelled scheduled flights to China except Ethiopian Airlines. Last week, Nigeria issued a travel warning to China even as Nigerians in China were urged to tread with caution.

