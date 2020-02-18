0 comments

Coronavirus: Nigeria at risk of drug shortage, says NAFDAC

The current outbreak of the coronavirus disease puts Nigeria at a grave danger of drug shortage, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has said.

It says this is because 70 percent of Nigeria’s medicines are imported.

NAFDAC Director-General Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, raised the alarm in Abuja yesterday while briefing newsmen on the third African Medicine Quality Forum meeting billed to hold in Abuja from February 24 to 2.

She said: “70% of our drugs are imported and the alarm I’m sounding now is one that everybody should take seriously. We’ve drug insecurity because of the coronavirus.”

She said India was already feeling the drug insecurity as it bought most of its materials and active ingredients from China.

“It’s a scary thing, and I’ve been emphasizing this from day one. We need drug security. Since we import 70% of our drugs, then, we’re in trouble if such things happen”, she added.

