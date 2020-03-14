Coronavirus: Nigeria suspends passport services in Atlanta

The Consulate General of Nigeria in Atlanta has announced the suspension of passport interview/Biometrics from Monday, March 16 2020 due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

In a notice dated March 13, 2020, the consulate said it will continue to issue Emergency Travel certificate (ETC) to those that need to travel urgently, adding that applicants for ETC should forward their application by mail, attaching the relevant documents.

“The Consulate will continue to monitor the situation and announce resumption of passport services in due course.

The Nigerian Comujities in the Consulate General area of Jurisdiction are enjoined to listen and adhere to advice and directives coming from the Centers for disease Control and prevention, Department of Public Health in their various States and Countries as well as the Federal Government of the United States. please stay safe,” the notice said.