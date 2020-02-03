Coronavirus: No confirmed case in Lagos – Commissioner

There is no confirmed case of coronavirus in the Lagos, the Lagos state government has said.

In a series of tweets, Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, said there has been no confirmed case of the virus following the quarantine of a Nigerian who just returned from China.

He said the returnee had presented himself at a hospital in the Lekki area of the state where he was screened and found to be in good condition, with no symptom of the disease.

"The attention of @followlasg and

@LSMOH has been drawn to a story of a query suspected case of #2019nCoV infection which presented at a particular private hospital in Lekki on 29/01/2020,” he tweeted.

“The subject in question is an adult male Nigerian who arrived from China 4 days ago. He was in Shanghai throughout his stay in China and during his stay he did not have any contact with anyone who was ill or from Wuhan region.

“On his return to Lagos he has followed our instructions from @LSMOH and like a responsible member of the society has chosen to self quarantine. He presented to a hospital for a check up just to be sure but was found to be perfectly well and asked to return home to continue his self quarantine.

“He is therefore clinically not a suspected case of #2019-nCoV as he is not exhibiting any symptoms. As of 2:38pm today when i called the epidemiology officers of @LSMOH and the doctor that attended to him at the hospital in Lekki, he remains in perfect health with no symptoms of #nCoV2019.

“Nevertheless @LSMOH will continue to monitor his welfare till the end of his self quarantine period. As of now there is no suspected or confirmed case of #nCoV2019 in Lagos.”

The commissioner urged Lagosians to remain vigilant and call +234 802 316 9485 for any suspected case of infections.

Abayomi had earlier announced that the government had reached an agreement with the Chinese embassy in Nigeria to quarantine all those returning to Lagos from the Asian country to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus which has killed more than 300 people in China.

