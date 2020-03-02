Coronavirus: PDP, APC in war of words

The Peoples Democratic Party yesterday urged Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari to address Nigerians now on the deadly coronavirus technically called COVID-19.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement, alleged that it was absolute leadership failure that Buhari had not considered it imperative to show concern by directly addressing a panic-stricken nation even in the face of escalated national trepidations and conflicting reports.

He also urged the regime to immediately step up its emergency response system to calm the pervading fear among Nigerians.

Ologbondiyan said, “The PDP charges President Buhari to wake up and treat the COVID-19, deservedly, as a looming national disaster, which requires a prompt and full presidential involvement at the top level.

“The party notes that at a critical time like this, Mr President ought to be at the forefront in shouldering responsibility. A presidential address would have reassured the people, reinforced government direction and multi-sectoral intervention for concerted effort to contain the scourge.

“The PDP holds that the quickest expectation of the average Nigerian is that the Federal Government should immediately step its emergency response system to calm the pervading fear among Nigerians.”

But the All Progressives Congress said it was irresponsible of any political party to seek political gain from the coronavirus epidemic.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said this in statement, in Abuja, on Sunday.

He said, “We have observed with disgust the utterances of some partisans following the report of the country’s first case of coronavirus.

“It is irresponsible of any political party to seek political gains from an issue that borders on the health and well-being of all of us.

“This is a time when real patriots put in their own positive shifts in conjunction with the government. It is not a time to spread fear and rumour.

“We call on all Nigerians to ignore people seeking to create panic through fake news. We all should rely only on the official sources of information on the coronavirus.”