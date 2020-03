The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Muhammadu Buhari-led regime to step up its fight against covid-19.

In series of tweets on its verified twitter handle, @OfficialPDP, on Tuesday, the party charged the regime to “move beyond rudimentary interventions and adopt more stringent measures to further safeguard our nation from the Covid19 pandemic.”

While noting the steps so far being taken, the @OfficialPDPNig is however worried that the current approach still falls short of the required pre-emptive measures, thereby leaving gaps that expose our nation to avoidable risks. — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) March 17, 2020

… ports and border screening as well as quickly improving our internal surveillance and hygiene monitoring system. — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) March 17, 2020

… into the country, given the prevalence of connecting flights and land border crossing by international air travellers. — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) March 17, 2020

The @OfficialPDPNig urges the Federal Government to take immediate steps to create more screening centers and lead in providing more screening equipment in all our airports, seaports, land borders as well as crowded places such as schools,… — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) March 17, 2020

The party also counselled the authorities to mobilize a more concerted effort against the pandemic, remain open, resist the temptation of false performance claims and keep Nigerians adequately informed on the true position of issues at all times. — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) March 17, 2020

The @OfficialPDPNig called on Nigerians to remain vigilant, ensure their personal hygiene and follow directives issued by the authorities in the collective effort to safeguard our nation from the scourge and stay safe. — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) March 17, 2020