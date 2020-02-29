0 comments

Coronavirus: Plateau quarantines three Chinese

Three Chinese have been quarantined in  Wase local government area of Plateau state over concerns that they may have contracted coronavirus.

Nimkong Ndam, the state commissioner of health, who confirmed the development, said the men arrived the state from Ethiopia on Friday.

Ndam said they were in the state for mining activities.

Dan Manjang, Plateau commissioner for information, who also confirmed the news, said the Chinese arrived Abuja on Friday and headed for Jos, the state capital, on the same day.

Manjang said the trio have been quarantined and are being examined by medical experts deployed by the state ministry of health.

The first coronavirus patient in Nigeria, an Italian, is under quarantine and receiving treatment at the  Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos state.

