Coronavirus: Regime Places Travel Ban On Affected Countries With Over 1000 Cases

March 18, 2020
 

Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the federation announced at. Media briefing, Wednesday, that Nigeria is restricting travel from the following countries with over a thousand cases.

This follows after more cases of the COVID-19 virus was confirmed in Nigeria, from travellers who came in from some of these countries.

The affected countries are; the United State of America, the United Kingdom,  China, Japan, Iran, Switzerland, Norway, Netherland, France, South Korea, Germany, Italy and Spain.

