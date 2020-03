Special Assistant to Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi has revealed that the Presidential Task Force on Coronavirus (PTF-COVID19) has just concluded its inaugural meeting and announced a number of decisions.

Ogunlesi made this known in series of tweets on his verified twitter handle, @toluogunlesi on Tuesday night.

PTF-COVID19 Decisions, March 17, 2020



— The general public is strongly advised to cancel or postpone all non-essential travel – whether business or pleasure – abroad, especially to “high-risk countries.” (Will list countries later in thread) — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) March 17, 2020

— Everyone traveling / returning to Nigeria from abroad is urged to strictly self-isolate for 14 days in their homes. @NCDCgov has today issued guidelines for self-isolation; these will be widely publicized. — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) March 17, 2020

— @NigeriaGov urges the general public to maintain social distancing and avoid crowded places.



— @NigeriaGov will continue to follow all emerging scenarios and provide updates on a continuous basis. — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) March 17, 2020

Membership of the “Presidential Task Force for the Control of the Coronavirus Disease.” (full name) pic.twitter.com/Wm4cp8tOkS — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) March 17, 2020

“High Risk countries” as listed by PTF-COVID19:



China

Iran

South Korea

Germany

Italy

USA

UK

Switzerland

Norway

Netherlands

Spain

France

Japan — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) March 17, 2020