Coronavirus: Reps kick against evacuation of Nigerians from China

The House of Representatives on Tuesday rejected a call for the evacuation of Nigerians from China as coronavirus spreads from the country to other parts of the world.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Mr Benjamin Kalu, had moved a motion praying that Nigerians stranded in China over the health crisis be brought back to their home country.

The lawmakers, however, voted against consideration of the motion.

Several efforts made by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, to make the lawmakers listen to the content of the motion proved abortive.

Details later…