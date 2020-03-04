Coronavirus: Sultan declares special fasting and prayer

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Jama’atu Nasril Islam, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has expressed concern over the outbreak of coronavirus and urged Nigerian Muslims to offer special prayers and fast over the further spread of the disease in the country.

A statement signed by JNI’s Secretary-General, Dr. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, on behalf of the Sultan, charged Muslims to observe strict adherence to personal hygiene to halt the spread of the disease.

He also asked Imams to preach about the disease in all mosques during their five daily congregational prayers.

The Sultan said all agencies charged with the responsibility of protecting the health of the citizenry, particularly, the Nigeria Centre of Disease Control, to be up and doing in their responsibilities.

The statement released, on Tuesday, in Kaduna, read in part, “We are worried and concerned about the spate of the deadly coronavirus (Covid-19) and disturbed by the threat it poses to life.

“Apart from China, where the infection of the virus started, it spreads geometrically to other countries in the world, ranging from Europe, America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, Nigeria inclusive.

“Each country is taking measures in curbing the plague of the Coronavirus, by quarantining the suspiciously infected in order to avoid its spread, while the infected are being treated in special medical facilities.

“All Juma’ah (Friday prayers) and five daily congregational prayers’ Imams should mount strong advocacy and enlightenment campaign against the scourge and the epidemic nature of the coronavirus.

“They should include in their sermons and preaching the imperatives of taking serious precautionary measures of personal hygiene.

“JNI calls on all Juma’ah and five daily congregational prayer Imams to engage in special prayers during their sermons, preaching and other sessions for Allah’s quick intervention in wiping away the coronavirus outbreak and all other diseases bedeviling humanity.

“JNI calls on the government at all levels, especially the agencies charged with the responsibility of protecting the health of the citizenry, particularly the NCDC, to do the needful in protecting the health of the citizenry.”

