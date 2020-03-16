Coronavirus: “These People Will Kill Us”, Nigerians React To Aregbesola’s Tweet on Travel Restrictions

A good number of countries have placed travel restrictions in a bid to control the spread of Coronavirus. Nigeria is not one of those countries. Worried citizens haven’t hesitated to question the Regime’s decision on not following in the footsteps of other countries.

Most recently a Twitter user @kronikls, sought for explanations on why Nigeria is yet to place a travel ban on United States and the whole of Europe. His question was a reaction to Dr Joe Abah’s initial tweet on Donald Trump’s recent extension of travel ban to UK and Ireland.

He tweeted:

“Sir, why are we not placing a travel ban on the US and the whole of Europe?”

Sir, why are we not placing a travel ban on the US and the whole of Europe? — akinyele aje (@kronikls) March 15, 2020

@DrJoeAbah replied him, directing the question to The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

He tweeted:

“Dear Honourable Minister @raufaregbesola. @kronikls wants to know why we are not placing a travel ban on visitors from the USA and Europe. I too will be interested in the answer. Thanks and good morning. Cc. @Fmohnigeria @NCDCgov”

Dear Honourable Minister @raufaregbesola. @kronikls wants to know why we are not placing a travel ban on visitors from the USA and Europe. I too will be interested in the answer. Thanks and good morning. Cc. @Fmohnigeria @NCDCgov https://t.co/ZlABAkbeQW — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) March 15, 2020

The former Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, tweeted that the Regime is yet to place a travel ban on visitors from United States and Europe because the Federal Ministry of Health was combating the epidemic very well.

See his tweet below:

“The @Fmohnigeria is leading Nigeria’s efforts on combating Corona Virus and they are doing a fantastic job at it. According to the yesterday’s briefing from the minister, @DrEOEhanire, Nigeria will continue to monitor incoming travelers and select those that are fit for secondary screening. If and when the time comes for Nigeria to lock up our borders, appropriate advice will be given to that effect.

“For now, let us trust the professionals handling the job and continue to maintain high personal hygiene and other measures, as advised by the Federal Ministry of Health.”

and select those that are fit for secondary screening. If and when the time comes for Nigeria to lock up our borders, appropriate advice will be given to that effect. — Rauf Aregbesola (@raufaregbesola) March 15, 2020

Nigerians on Twitter seem not to be pleased with his response.

See some reactions below:

Sir @raufaregbesola , Ghana just sent this out, we need to be proactive pic.twitter.com/tBrwByhKeY — Multiplication (@seyiol) March 15, 2020

Hon. Minister, we do not have the luxury of time. We are seeing what is happening in other countries. Place a travel ban on those from countries most affected by the Coronavirus. Act to save Nigerians. — Omano Edigheji, PhD (@OmanoE) March 15, 2020

I don't agree with you Hon. Minister, we don't have to wait till things get out of hand before action is taken. Remember Nigeria does not have the medical prowess many of these ravaged countries have, Yet… Pls Sir, let's shut our doors. Thank you — Obafunsho Ayodeji (@dejilam) March 15, 2020

HM, Prevention is better than Cure. It is better to thread the path of caution rather than had-we-known!



Let us ban flights from some nations now!! — Icon ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Icon_Ayodeji) March 15, 2020

Sirs, we need to act now, not when becomes too late. Once we have multiple infected persons within our country, locking up our borders will be pointless as is being done in highly infected countries now. Our healthcare system can not handle an explosion of this virus. — PCJ (@pcoyebanjo) March 15, 2020

These people will kill us. Every country is placing a travel ban but our selfish leaders no they won't. — Tarila (@tarilamurphy) March 15, 2020

Some other Nigerians seemed to be sitting on the fence or on the other side of the table:

See what they had to say:

It's subtle diplomacy; this epidemic will pass away but relationships will endure. The world will remember those who sheltered them and didn't turn them away. God dwells in Nigeria; here is the centre of the world. You may not realise it yet, but it's true. — Arinze Duru (@ArinzeDuru) March 15, 2020

Banning visitors maybe equal to banning flights. Which may also mean Nigerians in these countries mayve stuck in places that may not be best suited for their prevention.



Best the govt issue travel advisory to Nigerians first. — Akeem Oyalowo (@keemside) March 15, 2020

We may cancel tourist visas, but I don't think many Westerners visit us with tourist visas. Most come for business. Placing restrictions on business travel may impact business in Nigeria. I would expect multinationals to suspend business travel. Don't leave it to the FGN. — N15C11 (@C11N15) March 15, 2020

#Nigeria can't afford travel ban. We are a dependant nation. The little money in circulation will just vanish if we try it. #CoronavirusOutbreak is almost over. Let's go get prepared for the new normal. Wash your hand, social distant and prayers. — omotayo caleb (@omotayocaleb) March 15, 2020

We have too much pride in this country, because American ban Dem abi??

Must we always copy?? — RIDWAN AJANI (@RIDWANAJANI5) March 15, 2020