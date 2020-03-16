Coronavirus: “These People Will Kill Us”, Nigerians React To Aregbesola’s Tweet on Travel Restrictions
A good number of countries have placed travel restrictions in a bid to control the spread of Coronavirus. Nigeria is not one of those countries. Worried citizens haven’t hesitated to question the Regime’s decision on not following in the footsteps of other countries.
Most recently a Twitter user @kronikls, sought for explanations on why Nigeria is yet to place a travel ban on United States and the whole of Europe. His question was a reaction to Dr Joe Abah’s initial tweet on Donald Trump’s recent extension of travel ban to UK and Ireland.
He tweeted:
“Sir, why are we not placing a travel ban on the US and the whole of Europe?”
@DrJoeAbah replied him, directing the question to The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.
He tweeted:
“Dear Honourable Minister @raufaregbesola. @kronikls wants to know why we are not placing a travel ban on visitors from the USA and Europe. I too will be interested in the answer. Thanks and good morning. Cc. @Fmohnigeria @NCDCgov”
The former Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, tweeted that the Regime is yet to place a travel ban on visitors from United States and Europe because the Federal Ministry of Health was combating the epidemic very well.
See his tweet below:
“The @Fmohnigeria is leading Nigeria’s efforts on combating Corona Virus and they are doing a fantastic job at it. According to the yesterday’s briefing from the minister, @DrEOEhanire, Nigeria will continue to monitor incoming travelers and select those that are fit for secondary screening. If and when the time comes for Nigeria to lock up our borders, appropriate advice will be given to that effect.
“For now, let us trust the professionals handling the job and continue to maintain high personal hygiene and other measures, as advised by the Federal Ministry of Health.”
Nigerians on Twitter seem not to be pleased with his response.
