Coronavirus: To date, there’s no specific medicine for coronavirus treatment —WHO

The World Health Organisation has said that, so far, there is no specific medicine recommended for the prevention or treatment of the new coronavirus, a.k.a 2019-nCoV.

The global health body also warns that vaccines that are usually used in the treatment of pneumonia, such as pneumococcal vaccine and Haemophilus influenza type B (Hib) vaccine, do not provide protection against the new coronavirus.

World Health Organisation in a publication entitled ‘Advice for public,’ reported that the coronavirus is so new and different that it needs its own vaccine.

The WHO also noted that researchers were trying to develop a vaccine against the 2019-nCoV, and that it is supporting their efforts.

The world health body warned, however, that although the aforementioned vaccines are not effective against 2019-nCoV, it is still necessary for members of the public to obtain them as necessary “against respiratory illnesses in order to protect their health.”

In the same vein, the WHO said antibiotics do not work against viruses and, as such, may not be used in the treatment of coronavirus. “Antibiotics can only be used to treat bacterial infections,” WHO advised.

“The new coronavirus (2019-nCoV) is a virus and, therefore, antibiotics should not be used as a means of prevention or treatment.

“However, if you are hospitalised for the 2019-nCoV, you may receive antibiotics because bacterial co-infection is possible,” WHO added.

The health body lamented that, to date, there is no specific medicine recommended to prevent or treat the new coronavirus.

“However, those infected with the virus should receive appropriate care to relieve and treat symptoms, and those with severe illness should receive optimised supportive care.

“Some specific treatments are under investigation, and will be tested through clinical trials.