Coronavirus: Twitter Partners NCDC on Information Dissemination

by on March 15, 2020
 

Micro blogging App twitter has partnered with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Federal Ministry of Health on information dissemination pertaining coronavirus.

This is part of twitter’s support in promoting verified information on covid-19 in Nigeria.

“All Nigerian twitter users will now be directed to our new microsite when searching for information on #COVID19: covid19.ncdc.gov.ng,” The NCDC said in a tweet.

