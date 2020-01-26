Coronavirus Updates: Death Toll Reaches 56 as U.S. Finds Third Case

Hundreds of medical personnel are being deployed to Wuhan, China, and affected areas to treat the ill and stem the outbreak.

A third case has been confirmed in the United States, in Orange County, Calif., and Ivory Coast announced a suspected case.

The death toll rises to 56, with one fatality in Shanghai.

China on Sunday morning announced 15 more deaths from the new coronavirus, including one in Shanghai, the first reported in the metropolis.

Thirteen more deaths were also announced in Hubei Province, where the outbreak began, and one was announced in Henan Province. The latest deaths brought the toll in China to 56.

Deaths from the coronavirus had previously been reported outside of Hubei, the outbreak’s epicenter. But the death in Shanghai, which is among China’s most populous cities and a major commercial hub, is likely to add to anxieties about the disease’s spread.

Shanghai’s municipal health commission said on Sunday that the patient who died was an 88-year-old man.

A third U.S. case is confirmed in California.

A person in Orange County, Calif., has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The Orange County Health Care Agency, which received confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the person had been sent to a hospital and was in “good condition.”

The patient is a traveler from Wuhan, China, and “there is no evidence that person-to-person transmission has occurred in Orange County,” according to the agency. “The current risk of local transmission remains low,” it said in a statement.

It is the third confirmed case in the United States. The others involved a woman in her 60s in Chicago and a man in his 30s in Washington State.