Coronavirus: Wuhan Makeshift Hospitals Closed, Last Patient Discharged

The coronavirus outbreak which reportedly began in Wuhan last December has left China in a precarious situation which had them impose an uncommon quarantine on tens of millions of people living in the country to contain the spread of the disease.

Over a dozen makeshift hospitals were panic-built in Wuhan, where the coronavirus outbreak began and as of Friday 13th March, 2020, there were nearly 81,000 cases in China. The death toll had surpassed 3,000 in the country.

But, in a turn of events, reports have been gathered that all temporary hospitals in Wuhan have been officially closed and the last patient discharged, in a sign that efforts to combat the virus are working.

Medical workers in Wuhan, China have been seen to have removed their masks after the city closed the last temporary hospital.

A good number of Twitter users have confirmed the latest development.

See some tweets below:

The last patient in Wuhan has been dispatched, all temporary hospitals have been closed, life is going back to normal! #Covid_19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/CgAtLoTDV3 — Mauri (@MauriBarbar) March 12, 2020

I am a Chinese, after staying in home for more than one month, our life become normal. — Desire_jay (@Desirejay6) March 12, 2020

I from wuhan, it is true, for ppl here thinking this is faje, you are pathetic — 海外网址大全🧢 (@mashdaily) March 12, 2020