Corps member arrested by DSS for impersonation

A 26-year-old corps member, Oluwatosin Medaiyese has been arraigned before an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo for alleged impersonation.

Medaiyese was arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), after reportedly presenting himself as Hon. Justice Jimoh Aliyu to the Zonal Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Emmanuel Attah, with an intent of fraudulently securing the posting of Corps members to their desired places of primary assignment.

The charge against him read:

“That you Oluwatosin Medaiyese “M” on or before 30th January 2020 at Osogbo did falsely represent yourself as Hon. Justice Aliyu Jimoh to Emmanuel Attah Southwest Zonal Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) with the intent of fraudulently securing the posting of Corps members to their desired places of primary assignment and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 108 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. II Laws of Osun State 2002.

The corps member pleaded not guilty to the charge before his counsel, Mr. Omaniyi Abifarin applied for bail on his behalf.

He was granted bail of N100,000 with one surety in like sum. The case was subsequently adjourned to 25th March, 2020 by Magistrate Adebola Ajanaku.