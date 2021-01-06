Correction Of Details In NIN To Attract Varying Charges, Says NIMC

By Seun Adeuyi

Correction of details in the National Identity Number (NIN) will attract varying charges, Nigeria’s National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has said.

According to NIMC regional coordinator in Alausa, Lagos, Funmi Opensanwo, the charge varies from correction of details such as name, address, card renewal or replacement and date of birth.

Opensanwo while speaking on Channels Tv’s programme Sunrise Daily on Wednesday, monitored by TheBreakingTimes said, “The money we charge is for modification fee

“For the date of birth correction, the processing fee is N15,000. For card renewal or card replacement, there is a processing fee of N5,000.

“For a modification of your name and address, there is a fee of N5,000.”

Opensanwo noted that the fees “are for services and (things) to be corrected. They are payable to the Treasury Single Account (TSA) and not anybody.”

She was reacting to allegations that officials of the commission have been demanding illegal fees from Nigerians to link their NIN to their sim cards.

In December 2020, the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), gave a two-week ultimatum to telecom service providers to block phone numbers without NIN.

This sparked an outrage amongst Nigerians who argue that government agencies can retrieve their information on other data platform to update their sim card registration.

The country currently has multiple citizen’s collection data platforms, which include: the Bank Verification Numbers (BVN); National Identification Numbers (NIN); passport; driver’s license; SIM card registration; and voters’ card.

The government has threatened to withdraw the operational license of telecom service providers who fail to block sim cards unregistered with NIN after the two-weeks.

In a statement, NCC spokesperson Ike Adinde said, “​The submission of NIN by subscribers to take place within two weeks (from today December 16, 2020 and end by 30 December, 2020).”

The two weeks ultimatum has since been extended by up to six weeks, from Dec. 30 to Feb. 9, 2021.

The use of Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) charges for verification across the country was also canceled.

Despite the extension, Many Nigerians have lamented the strenuous procedure in trying to link their sim cards to their NIN as well as those applying for fresh registration.

This has led to the violation of COVID-19 protocols of social distancing as thousands continue to besiege registration centres in the country.

The NIMC regional coordinator attributed the increase in applicants to telecommunication companies’ decision to block sim cards of people whose NIN is not linked to their numbers.

Opensanwo said the commission is “trying to manage the situation” of overcrowding at many of the registration centres.