“Corruption Has Become Official Under Buhari’s Govt”

Under the present administration, corruption has become official, an aide to former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan (GEF), Reno Omokri has said.

Omokri stated this while appearing as a guest on Channels TV’s Sunday Politics.

The media aide to GEJ pointed out that there were some mistakes made in the previous government.

He, however, said things have become worse in the Buhari-led regime.

According to him, “When you compare this administration with former President Jonathan’s government or Yaradua’s government, yes, there was some corruption there it’s a human government but the difference between that government and this government is that under Jonathan there was corruption, in this administration, corruption is official.”

When quizzed on the recent arrest of Nigerian Instagram celebrity, Raymond Igbalode, popularly known as Hushpuppi, he noted that the present administration is not giving the youths a good example to follow.

He argued that nothing was known about Hushpuppi’s criminality when the PDP was in power.

“Hushpuppi is exhibiting what he sees current Nigerian leaders doing,” Omokri added.