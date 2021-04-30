“Corruption In Nigeria Is killing All Of Us” — Ganduje

Nigeria cannot progress with the level of corruption in the country, Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said.

Ganduje spoke yesterday at the inauguration of an eight-man Anti-Corruption Strategy Steering Committee.

The governor, who was represented at the occasion by Alhaji Usman Alhaji, the Secretary to the State Government, stressed that all stakeholders must do all that is necessary to ensure a corruption-free state with limitless opportunities.

He noted that there is no sacred lamb in the fight against corruption in the state.

According to him, “Believe me, we don’t need to say that corruption in this country is killing all of us. The truth of the matter is that we will never develop or progress with this level of corruption in this country.”

He said the mission in Kano is to reduce corruption through heightened accountability, transparency and observance of the rule of law.

Ganduje stated that by strengthening the Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC), it is doing its job without interference.

He noted that the state government had accorded all necessary support to the PCACC in the fight against graft.

His words, “I want to say that this committee is one of the most important committees we will inaugurate. My reason is that this organisation has a dual role and responsibility.

“Its first role is of course public complaints. That means, people with some complaints could lodge it at the commission, get it sorted out and resolved amicably. This is not what you can call a crime.

“On the other hand, anti-corruption is of course a fight against crime, which means, the double role should not be misconstrued or lost, that is the fight against a crime.

“So, I urge the committee to bring out the strategies whereby the people of Kano State would have the benefit of hope to complain when the need arises, and get amicable settlement. Whether it is against the government or government officials, the complaints could be looked into and sorted out.”