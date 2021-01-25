Corruption: PDP Asks Biden To Sanction APC Leaders, Buhari’s Officials

The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) has urged the United States President, Joe Biden to impose strict sanctions on leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) involved in acts of corruption, condoning terrorists, and undermining Nigeria’s democracy.

The Party also commended Biden for lifting the immigration visa restrictions on regular Nigerians, they

In a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Sunday, PDP urged the United States President to take drastic measures to freeze the assets of such APC leaders and officials of the Buhari-led administration in the United States.

The party stated that, “Now that President Biden has settled down to work, we urge him to look into the records, especially the report of the Department of State and note the litany of infractions on our polity by APC leaders and officials of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

“Biden is invited to act upon the report of the Department of State explaining cases of human right abuse, arbitrary and extra-judicial killings, illegal arrests, detention, torture, shooting and killing of voters, massacring of peaceful protesters as witnessed in the EndSARS protests as well as other atrocious crime against humanity under the Buhari-led APC administration which were also reported by the Amnesty International (AI) and Transparency International (TI)”, PDP stated.

Also, the PDP urges President Biden to provide support in saving our democracy by enforcing firm sanctions on APC leaders and their agents in Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and the judiciary, who openly degraded our democracy by manipulating elections, deploying thugs and security operatives to unleash violence to rig elections in Kano, Ondo, Kaduna, Katsina, Ekiti, Niger, Plateau, Rivers and Kogi states among others.

“An example of such acts can be seen in Kogi, where security agents were deployed to shoot and kill voters, steal ballot boxes, while police helicopter was deployed to fire tear gas on innocent Nigerians, burnt an innocent woman to death, altered election result figures to declared themselves winners.

“We condemn greatly the invasion of the US Capitol and welcome the prompt arrest of culprits. Following that, we urge President Biden to impose strong sanctions against those who invaded our courts as well as the chambers of our Senate where they disrupted parliamentary session and carted away the mace.

“It is sickening that the same individual who was supposed to bag jail term for leading the invasion of our Senate chamber is shamelessly presiding over the proceedings of the Senate under president Buhari’s watch”, the statement continued.

“Our party further urges President Biden to come to our country’s aid in the recovery of over N15 trillion stolen by APC leaders including the N9.6 trillion detailed in the leaked NNPC report as well as the over N6 trillion stolen in various ministries, agencies and departments of government under the Buhari administration.

“We also solicit with President Biden to impress it on President Buhari to vanquish terrorists, bandits and kidnappers ravaging our nation by rejigging our security architecture and replacing his inefficient service chiefs with more competent individuals”.

Furthermore, President Biden should also impress it on President Buhari to end the corruption in his administration and stop the looting spree bedeviling his administration, direct his party and its leaders to get ready to peacefully exit the stage in 2023, credible and fair election”, PDP concluded.