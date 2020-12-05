Coup d’etat: Keep Your Eyes Off Politics – Buratai Warns Army Generals

By Onwuka Gerald

Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai has issued strong warning to officials of the Nigerian Army against an alleged plot to oust President Muhammadu Buhari in a coup d’etat.

The army chief made the revelation on Friday during the decoration of 39 newly promoted Major Generals.

COAS Buratai in his speech at the event, said, “All eyes are now upon you, we are very much aware that there will be several moves that will demand your attention. However, you must endeavour that whatever you are doing must be within the confines of the constitution.”

Buratai cautioned the newly decorated army officials against practise of lobbying politicians for positions.

“I am very much aware that some politicians that have been leaving legacies and corporating with some Army Generals to execute a coup d’etat on President Muhammadu Buhari, after they have been promised better positions.

According to him, “Any Major General craving for better positions should approach him, and that the position will only be claimed through hard work, discipline and devotedness.

He continued by saying, “Democracy has come to stay. The years of military misfortune in politics took us nowhere and it is now over,” he added.

It may also please you to recall that Nigeria since year 1999 till this moment, the nation has been operating a democratic system of government through the 1999 constitution.