Court Adjourns Trial Of School Proprietor, Deo Gratias Intl School, Abuja Till Oct 5

A statement by the The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) on Friday revealed that Justice Peter Kekekmeke of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Nyaya has adjourned the trial of Dr. George Odabi, along with his company, Deo Gratias International School Limited, Abuja till October 5, 2020.

Odabi, who runs the popular school in the FCT, is facing prosecution by the EFCC on a three-count charge, bordering on breach of trust and issuance of dud cheque to the tune of N27 million (Twenty-seven Million Naira), issued in seven post-dated cheques of Zenith Bank Plc.

As the managing director, he is alleged to have in September 2013, secured a N40 million (Forty Million Naira) loan from one Mrs. Egbunola Ogungbesan for the school’s renovation but breached the agreement to pay back.

According to the EFCC, one of the charges read:

“That you, Dr George Odabi, being the owner and chief executive officer of Deo Gratias International School Limited, sometime in September, 2013 in Abuja,

within the jurisdiction of the High Court of Federal Capital Territory with knowledge that you had insufficient funds in your account,

issued to one Egbunola Ogungbesan a Zenith Bank cheque dated 30th September, 2013 with account name Deo Gratias International Limited for the sum of N9,000,000 (Nine Million Naira)

which said cheque when presented for payment within three months of issuance was dishonoured due to insufficient funds in your account and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 1(1)(b)(i)of the Dishonoured Cheques Offences Cap D11 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria Act 2007.”

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges, thus prompting his trial. As the matter progressed, the prosecution filed two motions, seeking leave for a recall of the complainant for some clarifications on her testimony and to be allowed to call more witnesses.

EFCC noted that the trial could not hold on the last adjourned date of April 30, 2020 due to the lockdown of Abuja as a result of the COVID 19 pandemic.

N40m Loan: Court Adjourns Trial of Abuja School Proprietor Till Oct 5 pic.twitter.com/i6xjiY4GaI — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) June 19, 2020