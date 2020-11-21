Court Arraigns Six Men For Setting Police Station Ablaze During #EndSARS Protest

By Adejumo Enock



A Chief Magistrate Court at Ikeja arraigned six men on the charges of looting and setting the Pen Cinema, Agege Lagos Police Station Ablaze.



These men who pleaded not guilty were Sodique Taimiyu (22), Seun Olatokun (27), Tunde Abiodun (32), Akeem Apena (52), Olawunmi Lateef (28) and Isah Lukeman(24) on the charge of Conspiracy, arson and Stealing.



An assistant superintendent of Police (ACP), Prosecutor Benson Emuerhi told the court that on October 21 at 5:30pm the accused persons committed these alleged offences.



The Assistant Superintendent of Police said during the #EndSars protests the accused and some others set the police Station Ablaze, adding that they stole chairs, tables, television sets, laptops, motorcycles, which were property of the Nigerian Police Force.



While Speaking in the Court, he said the alleged offences contravened Section 287(10), 34(a) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.



Chief J.A Ajegun, the Magistrate granted each of the accused a bail of N200,000 with two guarantors in like sum as the case was adjourned to Dec. 2