Court Denies Maina Adjournment Request

By Gerald Onwuka

A Federal High Court presiding in Abuja, on Tuesday, denied the request by a former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, for an adjournment to prepare for his defence.



Justice Okon Abang said the request by Maina was an attempt to waste the judicial time of the court.

The judge had on December 4, 2020, adjourned the N2 billion fund misappropriation case till Tuesday, a decision that was contingent upon request by Maina’s new lawyer, Mr. Adaji Abel, who requested more time to enable his client prepare for the case.