Court Dismisses Bribery Suit Against Ganduje for ‘Lack of Evidence’

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano has dismissed a bribery suit against Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for lack of evidence, Punch reports.

The suit was filed by a Kano-based lawyer, Bulama Bukarti, who asked the court to mandate the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate Ganduje for allegedly receiving kickback from a contractor.

Ganduje had been implicated in a dollar bribery scandal where he was recorded in a series of video evidences recieving bribes in a contract kickback racket.

The videos exclusively obtained and published by local Nigerian newspaper Daily Nigerian raised a credibility crisis for the anti-corruption crusade under Nigeria’s civilian Dictator Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari in a live national TV interview defended Ganduje saying “I have seen the clip. I don’t know how much technology was used”, suggesting the videos were doctored.