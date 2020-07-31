Court Dismisses Suit Against Senator Elisha Abbo, Who Was Filmed Assaulting Woman Inside Sex Toy Shop

A Magistrate Court in Abuja has dismissed assault case instituted against Senator Elisha Abbo, Adamawa-North lawmaker by the police.

This is despite a viral video showing Abbo assaulting a woman, Osimibibra Warmate; and a televised press conference in which the lawmaker apologised to the victim.

Recall that Abbo was filmed assaulting a woman, named Osimibibra Warmate at an adult toy shop, last year.

The case with suit number CR/010/2019 spanned from July 8, 2019, till June 18, 2020.

In a copy of judgment obtained by a national daily, Magistrate Abdullahi Ilelah who upheld a no-case submission filed by Abbo said the police failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the lawmaker assaulted Warmate.

Warmate and a police officer Mary Daniel, who investigated the matter, had testified against Abbo.

Under cross-examination, Warmate admitted that she was not a nursing mother at the time of the incident as widely reported.

The prosecution team also presented as evidence Abbo’s public apology and a report signed by a doctor Ambrose Ibegbule who treated the victim.

After the prosecution ended its case, Abbo filed a no-case submission, asking the court to dismiss the charges preferred against him.

The magistrate then ruled: “The evidence and exhibits tendered do not disclose a prima facie case of the alleged crime of criminal force and assault against the defendant (Abbo).

“The prosecution’s case centred on the oral evidence of PW1 (Warmate) and the two discs contained a CCTV footage of the incident and alleged video clip of an apology from the defendant (Abbo).”

He said the medical report of Mega Sight Eye Clinic did not disclose in detail what happened to the victim and Dr. Ibegbule who wrote the report was not called as a witness.

The magistrate said Abbo did not admit guilt in the press conference he held to apologise for the incident.

The court said the testimony of the victim was “so weak because the allegation has not been substantiated in any material particular.”