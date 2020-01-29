Court dismisses suit seeking Omo-Agege sack, says he was never convicted in USA

An FCT High Court in Bwari on Wednesday ruled that Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege has never been convicted by any court of law in the United States of America.

Justice Othman Musa held that in view of that there was no basis for Omo-Agege to answer in the affirmative in the INEC’s Form CF001 that he has been convicted of any offence.

The judge held that as such the deputy senate president has not committed any perjury as canvassed by the plaintiff.

The judge thereafter dismissed the suit and awarded the cost of N1million in favour of Omo-Agege.