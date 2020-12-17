Court Frees Father After 8yrs Serving Life Imprisonment As Daughter Withdraws Evidence Of Incest

By Adejumo Enock

A Kenyan High Court has freed Julius Wambua who was initially sentenced to life imprisonment for sexual allegations laid against him by his daughter.

Wambua was sentenced by the court after his daughter provided evidence of incest against him to the Court.

Wambua has been imprisoned for 8 years before his daughter who claimed she had been coached by the mother withdrew her evidence.

The Judge of Machakos High Court, Justice Odunga freed Wambua after spending eight years in.

Justice Odunga freed Wambua on a cash bail of Sh30000.