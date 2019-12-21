Court grants EFCC permission to detain Adoke for 14 days

A court has granted an application by the anti-graft agency to detain Mohammed Adoke, a former attorney-general, for 14 days.

The Federal Capital Territory HIgh Court, Abuja, granted the ‘exparte’ request of the EFCC Friday.

An exparte application is that sought in the absence of the other party, in this case in the absence of Mr Adoke’s counsel.

Justice O.A. Musa approved that the EFCC detain Mr Adoke for 14 days pending his investigation and trial.

Mr Adoke returned to Nigeria on Thursday after he was detained for over one month by authorities in Dubai.

Before his detention, Mr Adoke, who was justice minister in the immediate past Goodluck Jonathan administration, was on self imposed exile abroad for four years during which he could not be served court papers by the EFCC.

The anti-graft agency is prosecuting Mr Adoke for his alleged roles in the Malabu OPL 245 scandal.

Mr Adoke has denied any wrongdoing in the matter.

As attorney-general, Mr Adoke mediated controversial agreements that ceded OPL 245 to Shell and Eni who in turn paid about $1.1 billion dollars to accounts controlled by an ex-convict and former petroleum minister, Dan Etete.

Shell, Eni, and their officials are being prosecuted for the scandal in Italy.

The EFCC on Thursday confirmed it had Mr Adoke in its custody.

The anti-graft agency also explained its reasons for arresting the minister.

Read the full statement by the EFCC on Thursday below.