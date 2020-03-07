Court jails former chief magistrate 5 years for stealing

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibadan zonal office, on Friday, secured the conviction of a former Deputy Chief Registrar of the Oyo State high court, Mutiat Adio.

Justice Muniru Olagunju found her guilty of one count of stealing preferred against her by the anti-graft agency.

The convict, who was also a chief magistrate in the state, was accused of stealing the sum of N22,375,913 from a commercial bank contrary to section 390(11) of Criminal Code, Cap.38, Law of Oyo State.

This is the second time in less than two years that the former judicial officer got jail terms for fraud-related offences.

Earlier, on May 18, 2018, she was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment for obtaining under false pretences a sum of N9.2m from one Abiodun Olonade, a Nigerian resident in Ireland.

The sentencing was without an option of fine.

Adio, in the latest criminal charge, was said to have abused her office as the secretary of a Cooperative Society of the Oyo State Judicial Officers by inflating the amount approved for loan facilities granted her members by the bank.

She was accused of converting the difference to personal use. The convict was said to be the facilitator of the loan totalling about N90m.

Adio pleaded not guilty to the offence during her first arraignment on April 25, 2017. The prosecution, led by Dr Ben Ubi, called five witnesses while she called two.

After listening to arguments from the parties, Justice Olagunju declared her guilty of the offence and sentenced her to five years in prison without an option of fine. She was also ordered to refund the sum of N20, 935, 000 to the bank.

