Court jails man for stealing recharge card, phone

An Ebonyi State Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday, sentenced a 20-year-old man, Elochukwu Sunday, to three months in jail without an option of fine for stealing a recharge card and a phone.

It was gathered that aside dispossessing the victim, Felicia Ezeaku, of her mobile phone and recharge card, the convict also collected N16,000 from her.

He was said to have committed the offence on Nkwogu Street in the Abakaliki Local Government Area of the state on January 26, 2020.

He was arraigned on one count of stealing.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Bassey Okon, told the court that the offence was punishable under Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code, Cap. 33, Vol. 1, Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009.

The charge read, “That you, Elochukwu Sunday, on January 26, 2020, at No. 19 Nkwogu Street, Abakaliki, in the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did steal one XQ mobile phone valued at N5,000; recharge card valued at N12,000 and cash sum of N16,000, property of one Felicia Ezeaku, thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code, Cap. 33, Vol. 1, Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009.”

Sunday pleaded guilty to the charge.

In his confessional statement, he said, “I am guilty. I committed the offence. I did it under the influence of alcohol. I have never stolen before; it was just temptation. I plead for mercy. Please, have mercy on me.”

Delivering her judgment, Senior Magistrate Esther Ezeugo noted that adjudication of any criminal offence becomes easier when the accused pleads for mercy.

On the strength of the suspect’s plea, Ezeugo sentenced him to three months’ imprisonment without an option of fine.