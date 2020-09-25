Court Orders NLC, TUC Not To Proceed On Its Planned Strike



The National Industrial Court in Abuja has ordered the Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress not to embark on their planned strike which was scheduled to commence on Monday September 28.

Justice Ibrahim Galadima gave the order on Friday following following an ex parte application by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

Acting Director of the Department Civil Litigation of the Federal Ministry of Justice, Mrs Maimuna Shiru, and Mr Tijjani Gazali, filed the application on behalf of the Federal Government.

The Nigerian Labour Union alongside the Trade Union Congress, TUC, had on Tuesday said there is no going back on its plan to embark on a nationwide strike on September 28.

NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba while addressing Journalist read the communique of the National Executive Council, NEC, of the NLC resolve to proceed on the nationwide strike from Monday.

He explained that the NEC during its meeting had endorsed the decision of the Central Working Committee to proceed on strike on Monday, while appealing to Nigerians to brace up for a mass action against various vices.

He said, “NEC resolved to reject in its entirety the issue of hike in electricity tariffs by almost 100 per cent as well as the fuel price increase in the name of full deregulation.