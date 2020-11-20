Court Orders The Arrest Of Atiku’s Son, Abubakar Over The Custody Of Children

By Idowu Maryam

The Upper Area Court, Kubwa, Abuja, on Thursday, ordered the immediate arrest of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, son of Nigeria’s former Vice-President, for disobeying an October 27, 2020 judgment directing him to hand his three sons to their mother, Maryam Sherif.

Maryam Sherif had filed the children-custody suit after the divorce between her and her former husband, Abubakar.

The judge, Bashir Danmaisule, delivered judgment in favour of Maryam Sherif on October 27, 2020.

But her lawyer, Nasir Saidu, reported to the court complaining that Abubakar had failed to follow the order.

Nasir Saidu had asked the court to issue a judgment-debtor, and summon the defendant to appear in court to explain why he did not obey the court’s order and why he should not be jailed for disobeying the court judgment.

Both Abubakar and his lawyer, Abdullahi Hassan, were absent in court on Thursday, although the court bailiff said the defendant was served with the summons through the Nigeria Customs Service, where he works, on November 3, 2020.

Nasir Saidu urged the court to issue an arrest warrant against the defendant, that he be kept in jail, till when he obeys the court judgment.

He recalled that the defendant had consistently disobeyed the order of the court to bring the children at every court sitting.

The judge, Danmaisule, in acceding to the judgment-creditor’s lawyer, noted that the judgment-debtor (Abubakar) appeared to have refused to appear in the court despite being served with the hearing notice.

Citing Section 26 of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, Area Courts (Repeal and Enactment) Act 2010, issued an order “for the immediate arrest of the judgment-debtor”.