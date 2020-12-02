Court Refuses EFCC’s Request To Re-Arrest Fani-Kayode

By Seun Adeuyi

An application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for the arrest of a former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, was on Wednesday rejected by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Fani-Kayode is standing trial for his involvement in the alleged diversion of N26m he received from the then National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, in 2014.

Mr Mohammed Abubakar, EFCC’s prosecuting counsel, had urged the court to issue an arrest warrant against Fani-Kayode following his absence from Wednesday’s proceedings.

However, the application was opposed by Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, Mr Wale Balogun.

Balogun tendered a medical report dated November 24, 2020 advising the ex-minister to observe some bed rest.

Justice John Tsoho rejected the prosecution’s application for the issuance of an arrest warrant against the former minister on the grounds that the medical report presented by his lawyer showed that he had justifiable grounds to be absent from the trial on Wednesday.

Justice Tsoho thereafter adjourned till February 23 and 24.