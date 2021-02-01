JUST IN: Court Restrains Edo NUT From Embarking On Strike Action

The Edo State Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has been restrained by the National Industrial Court sitting at the Benin Judicial Division, from proceeding on any strike action in the State Primary schools.

Hon. Justice A. A. Adewemimo, gave the order on Monday, February 1, after listening to submissions put forward by the Edo State Solicitor-General, Oluwole Iyamu, SAN.

The Edo State Government and the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) are the applicants in the case with Suit No. NICN/BEN/04/2021.

The defendants in the suit are Chairman, NUT, Edo State, Pius O. Okhuleliegbe; Assistant Secretary General, NUT, Edo State, Moni Mike Modesty Itua, for themselves and on behalf of the members of the Edo State wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT)

Delivering her ruling, the Honourable Justice restrained the Chairman and Assistant Secretary General respectively of NUT, Edo State, either acting through themselves or their agents or privies from embarking on any strike action pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice, which was fixed for Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

Below are copies of Order of Interim Injunction restraining the Edo State Chapter of the NUT from proceeding on any strike action: