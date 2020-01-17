Court rules on Ambode’s bus probe suit Feb 27

The Lagos State High Court in Ikeja has fixed February 27, 2020 to rule on the validity of the suit filed by former governor Akinwunmi Ambode, seeking an injunction restraining some of the state lawmakers from probing him over the purchase of 820 buses. The presiding judge, Justice Yetunde Adesanya, fixed the date after hearing the submissions of Ambode’s counsel, Tayo Oyetibo (SAN), and the lawmakers’ counsel, Olukayode Enitan (SAN). Ambode had instituted a civil suit against the House of Assembly, its Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, and the House Clerk, Mr A. A. Sanni challenging the probe of the BRT buses he bought during his administration. Other respondents to the suit are the Chairman of the Ad hoc Committee set up by the House to probe the procurement of the buses, Fatai Mojeed, and other eight members of the committee. The members of the ad hoc committee are Mr Gbolahan Yishawu, Mr A.A. Yusuf, Mr Yinka Ogundimu, Mrs Mojisola Meranda, Mr M. L. Makinde, Mr Kehinde Joseph, Mr Temitope Adewale and Mr Olanrewaju Afinni.