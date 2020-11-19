Court Sentences 39-Year-Old Mechanic To Death For Killing Lover

By Onwuka Gerald



A High Court sitting in Abeokuta on Wednesday, sentenced a 39-year-old mechanic, Musiliu Owolabi, to death by hanging for murdering lover, Miss Afusat Idowu.



Ogun State’s Chief Judge, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu, presiding on the case, said the prosecuting council has proven its case without further doubts; before proceeding to convict Owolabi on a count charge of murder.



According to her, the offence committed is a violation of the provisions of section 319 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun 2006.



Justice Dipeolu before sentencing Owolabi to die by hanging said the evidences brought against him by the prosecuting council were cogent and justifiable.



Meanwhile, earlier, prosecution counsel, Mr James Mafe, revealed that the convict carried out the act on Feburary 1, 2018, at Camp area of Abeokuta.



In his words, “Owolabi took Afusat to a hotel for pleasure derivation of which shortly after, the victim started complaining of stomach aches.



“He hurriedly took her to his vehicle, noticing she was no more, Owolabi took the deceased Afusat to an uncompleted building, dug and buried her in a shallow grave”.



“Owolabi was apprehended when a younger brother of the deceased went to a police station to complain that his sister who went for naming ceremony is yet to be back”, he continued.



“As the police probed further, they found out that Owolabi was the last person she spoke with before her disappearance”.



“When finally arrested, he confessed to committing the crime and took the police to where he buried her,” Mafe further disclosed.